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<b>Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry</b><br> <br> This Golf GTI is the definitive example of good things come in small packages. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the bodys side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and thats a good thing. The GTIs interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. Its an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.<br> <br>This hatchback has 175,599 km. Its nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br> <br/><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2015 Volkswagen Golf

175,599 KM

Details Description

$10,716

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

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14145688

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$10,716

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,599KM
VIN 3VW547AU8FM104842

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0400A
  • Mileage 175,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry

This Golf GTI is the definitive example of good things come in small packages. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.

This hatchback has 175,599 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44


We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3331

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$10,716

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2015 Volkswagen Golf