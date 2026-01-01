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2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
2015 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$10,716
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,599KM
VIN 3VW547AU8FM104842
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0400A
- Mileage 175,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry
This Golf GTI is the definitive example of good things come in small packages. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.
This hatchback has 175,599 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This Golf GTI is the definitive example of good things come in small packages. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.
This hatchback has 175,599 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$10,716
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2015 Volkswagen Golf