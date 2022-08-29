2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 8 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9310024

Stock #: P0135B

VIN: 3VWB07AJ6FM412161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,880 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer rear reading lights Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Power remote trunk release Wheel Diameter: 15 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Video Monitor Location: Front Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km Overall height: 1,453 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm Overall Width: 1,778 mm Front Head Room: 970 mm Wheelbase: 2,651 mm Rear Leg Room: 967 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,920 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,656 mm Curb weight: 1,382 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

