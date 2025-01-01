$26,498+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A7
3.0T Quattro Progressiv - Sunroof
2016 Audi A7
3.0T Quattro Progressiv - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,227KM
VIN WAUWGAFC5GN172175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0543
- Mileage 115,227 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats!
This A7 loves to keep life interesting. This 2016 Audi A7 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This A7 never just takes it easy. This luxury sedan is always pushing the envelope. Whether that means providing you a beautiful and comfortable cabin or shredding every curve on a thrilling drive, this A7 always takes it further. For a luxury sedan that eschews trends for truly timeless style, look no further than this A7.This sedan has 115,227 kms. It's florett silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $259.34 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and DVD-Audio
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
75-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
75 L Fuel Tank
210 Amp Alternator
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
2.85 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Warning-Front
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.0L DOHC TFSI Direct-Injection V6
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/driver seat 4-way lumbar support and memory
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Audi A7