2016 Audi Q5

Listing ID: 9113068

Stock #: K18441

VIN: WA1M2AFP9GA062050

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # K18441

Mileage 175,864 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: leather Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Fuel Tank Capacity: 75.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0') Door mirrors: body-colour Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Parking sensors: rear Speakers: 10 Approach angle: 25 deg Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0 Front tires: 235/60HR18.0 Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km Maintenance warranty: 12 months/8,000km Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 CD-MP3 decoder Tailpipe finisher: polished Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Primary LCD size: 6.5 Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4) Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2) Drive type: quattro all-wheel Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65) Fuel economy combined: 10.4L/100 km Rear shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4) Exterior length: 4,639mm (182.6) Fuel economy city: 12.0L/100 km Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,560 L (55 cu.ft.) Payload: 475kg (1,047lbs) Front shoulder room: 1,465mm (57.7) Horsepower: 220hp @ 4,450RPM Engine horsepower: 220hp @ 4,450RPM Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0) Wheelbase: 2,807mm (110.5) Front headroom: 1,043mm (41.1) Towing capacity: 2,000kg (4,409lbs) Exterior body width: 1,898mm (74.7) Passenger volume: 2,874L (101.5 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 540 L (19 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Cargo: power liftgate Front legroom: 1,042mm (41.0) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline GVWR: 2,460kg (5,423lbs) Curb weight: 1,905kg (4,200lbs)

