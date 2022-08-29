$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv
Location
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
175,864KM
Used
- Stock #: K18441
- VIN: WA1M2AFP9GA062050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,864 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 75.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Speakers: 10
Approach angle: 25 deg
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km
Maintenance warranty: 12 months/8,000km
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Primary LCD size: 6.5
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Exterior height: 1,655mm (65.2)
Drive type: quattro all-wheel
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Fuel economy combined: 10.4L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
Exterior length: 4,639mm (182.6)
Fuel economy city: 12.0L/100 km
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,560 L (55 cu.ft.)
Payload: 475kg (1,047lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,465mm (57.7)
Horsepower: 220hp @ 4,450RPM
Engine horsepower: 220hp @ 4,450RPM
Rear headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Wheelbase: 2,807mm (110.5)
Front headroom: 1,043mm (41.1)
Towing capacity: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,898mm (74.7)
Passenger volume: 2,874L (101.5 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 540 L (19 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Cargo: power liftgate
Front legroom: 1,042mm (41.0)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
GVWR: 2,460kg (5,423lbs)
Curb weight: 1,905kg (4,200lbs)
