$34,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi TTS
2.0T Quattro Coupe - Leather Seats
2016 Audi TTS
2.0T Quattro Coupe - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,592KM
VIN TRUC1AFV7G1023742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist!
With supple leather and luxurious finishes throughout the cabin, it is easy to forget that this TTS is a strong competitor on the track. This 2016 Audi TTS is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Audi TTS is the culmination of decades of evolution at Audi. A true automotive icon, this TTS has become an unmistakable staple in the Audi aesthetic. Whether you want the fine and luxurious interior offered with relentless grace, or the brutal power and poise this performance coupe shows on the open road, this TTS delivers with ease. This TTS is more than the next step, it is a whole step further.This low mileage coupe has just 61,592 kms. It's brilliant black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our TTS's trim level is 2.0T Quattro Coupe. This TTS takes performance even further with quad exhaust tips, magnetic ride suspension, and S badges. This aggressive coupe offers thrills and chills with an electric rear spoiler, heated sports seats, Nappa leather upholstery, aluminum trim, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, integrated garage door opener, keyless entry with push-button start, rear parking sensors, and Audi Drive Select with configurable drive modes. Stay connected with the MMI touch infotainment interface, 155-watt nine-speaker AM/FM/Satellite radio with Bluetooth, USB, and aux-in jacks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $342.53 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Aluminum door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
1st row curtain head airbags
Type of tires: Performance
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 9
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Max cargo capacity: 340 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,361 mm
Overall Width: 1,832 mm
Front Head Room: 942 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Power Rear Spoiler
Gross vehicle weight: 1,840 kg
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,217 mm
Rear Leg Room: 734 mm
Rear Head Room: 859 mm
Wheelbase: 2,505 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Overall Length: 4,191 mm
Overall height: 1,343 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Remote Buying Options
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Audi TTS