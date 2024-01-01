$23,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive AWD - Low Mileage
2016 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,025KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA1G9C56GV598861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,025 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Style and performance are highlighted from its elegantly graceful exterior, accentuating the sporty nature of this 2 Series. This 2016 BMW 2 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2016 BMW 2 Series is an amazing luxury sports car with looks, handling, features, and speed that out shines its rivals. Thanks to its amazingly efficient engine this car is sure to impress. With an excellent driving position, fantastic outward visibility, and styling that makes this car standout, this 2 Series from BMW provides everything you expect from a premium German automobile manufacturer. This low mileage coupe has just 66,025 kms. It's mineral white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 2 Series's trim level is 228i xDrive AWD. This 228i may be the entry level BMW, but this coupe is not slacking on quality with features like a sunroof, heated multifunction steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, heated seats, memory seats, a hands free trunk lid, rear parking sensors, brushed aluminum trim, fog lights, navigation, USB input, rear camera, and Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Style and performance are highlighted from its elegantly graceful exterior, accentuating the sporty nature of this 2 Series. This 2016 BMW 2 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2016 BMW 2 Series is an amazing luxury sports car with looks, handling, features, and speed that out shines its rivals. Thanks to its amazingly efficient engine this car is sure to impress. With an excellent driving position, fantastic outward visibility, and styling that makes this car standout, this 2 Series from BMW provides everything you expect from a premium German automobile manufacturer. This low mileage coupe has just 66,025 kms. It's mineral white metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 2 Series's trim level is 228i xDrive AWD. This 228i may be the entry level BMW, but this coupe is not slacking on quality with features like a sunroof, heated multifunction steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, heated seats, memory seats, a hands free trunk lid, rear parking sensors, brushed aluminum trim, fog lights, navigation, USB input, rear camera, and Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Tires: Profile: 40
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 927 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Length: 4,437 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Leg Room: 837 mm
Overall height: 1,418 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
Overall Width: 1,774 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Gross vehicle weight: 1,978 kg
Curb weight: 1,574 kg
Max cargo capacity: 390 L
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth 149,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic COUPE EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth 149,553 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT - Remote Start 21,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 BMW 2 Series