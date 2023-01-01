$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
193,861KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10105614
- Stock #: U0757A
- VIN: 1G1ZE5ST5GF278664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,861 KM
Vehicle Description
From its good looks, to its advanced safety technology the 2016 Malibu is a fantastic midsized sedan. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 193,861 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SiriusXM
