2016 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 8 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10105614

10105614 Stock #: U0757A

U0757A VIN: 1G1ZE5ST5GF278664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,861 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.