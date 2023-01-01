Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

193,861 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Apple CarPlay - Proximity Key

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10105614
  • Stock #: U0757A
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST5GF278664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, SiriusXM!

From its good looks, to its advanced safety technology the 2016 Malibu is a fantastic midsized sedan. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while complementing its agile and sporty character. This sedan has 193,861 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This LT trim takes style to a new level with features like ambient interior lighting, heated side mirrors with turn signals, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, reverse camera, exterior temperature display, compass, 7.0-inch MyLink display audio system with USB port, aux-in jack, Apple CarPlay, and OnStar with 4G LTE WiFi. Additional features include a proximity key with push-button start, power locks, air conditioning with pollen filter, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, power windows with auto-down for all windows, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, and OnStar. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Proximity Key, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 47,526 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 40,822 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX ...
 95,548 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory