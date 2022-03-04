Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

0 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited - UConnect - Power Seat - $155 B/W

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited - UConnect - Power Seat - $155 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8651461
  • Stock #: NB0659A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG4GN190629

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NB0659A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen!

Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!

For a sleek, refined sedan that's well appointed, but an excellent value, look no further than the handsome Chrysler 200. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 200's trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAG4GN190629.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

POWER SEAT
Touch Screen
Premium audio system
UConnect

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

