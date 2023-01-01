Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,897 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,897KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10518345
  • Stock #: OB0527A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR391714

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0527A
  • Mileage 175,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

Compare at $16479 - Our Price is just $15999!

This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 175,897 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. Upgrade to the SXT Premium Plus trim and you'll be treated to some nice features. It comes with tri-zone air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, power windows, power locks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG9GR391714.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

