2016 Fiat 500
X Lounge - Leather Seats - Remote Start
173,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9842066
- Stock #: OB0394A
- VIN: ZFBCFYDT8GP342783
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,295 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Fiat 500X retains the same stylish concept of the 500 with an added characteristic of a Crossover and cabin room to spare. This 2016 FIAT 500X is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Fiat 500X is the mini crossover with the ride height, space, and capability of an SUV that manages to retain the efficiency and driveability of a compact car. The 2016 Fiat 500X is much easier to live with due to the size difference from its little brother the 500. A spacious cabin is what makes this Fiat an appealing model due to the capability of sitting 5 adults comfortably. A fuel economy that is very much respectable and a clearly Italian design make this Fiat very desirable. This wagon has 173,295 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 500X's trim level is Lounge. Pamper yourself in the new 2016 Fiat 500X Lounge as you take a seat on the leather heated 12 way power seat. Packed with a high number of other options such as a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic air conditioning, remote start, ParkSense rear parking sensors, ParkView back-up camera, front fog lamps and cornering lights, Uconnect internet access via mobile, smart device integration, power windows, power heated mirrors, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZFBCFYDT8GP342783.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
UConnect
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3