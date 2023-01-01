2016 Fiat 500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 2 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9842066

9842066 Stock #: OB0394A

OB0394A VIN: ZFBCFYDT8GP342783

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0394A

Mileage 173,295 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Driver foot rest Front map lights Leather-wrapped shift knob Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.734 Final Drive Ratio GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Premium Sound Package UConnect 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

