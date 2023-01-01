Menu
2016 Ford Edge

110,626 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2016 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

110,626KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9899039
  Stock #: OB0424A
  VIN: 2FMPK4J88GBB00372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

This Ford Edge is a perfectly sized crossover. Bold styling, a smooth ride, and plenty of cargo space are just the beginning. This 2016 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Ford Edge can make you unstoppable. It has lots of space for people and cargo and it's a genuine pleasure to drive. The craftsmanship and attention to detail inside and out are uncommonly good for a crossover in this price range. Take it for a spin today!This SUV has 110,626 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J88GBB00372.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

