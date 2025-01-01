$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,880KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT1GGA53866
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels
The 2016 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2016 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 193,880 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. We might not think of high performance when thinking about mid-size SUV's but think again. This Ford Explorer Sport is sporty inside and out starting with the powerful EcoBoost V6 engine, sport suspension, and intelligent four-wheel drive. On the outside, you get a black grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, and 20-inch sport-styled aluminum wheels. On the inside, you get unique leather seats, SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and Sony premium audio, a power folding third seat, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1GGA53866.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
