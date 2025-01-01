Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> The 2016 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2016 Ford Explorer is for sale today. <br> <br>This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 193,880 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is Sport. We might not think of high performance when thinking about mid-size SUVs but think again. This Ford Explorer Sport is sporty inside and out starting with the powerful EcoBoost V6 engine, sport suspension, and intelligent four-wheel drive. On the outside, you get a black grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, and 20-inch sport-styled aluminum wheels. On the inside, you get unique leather seats, SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and Sony premium audio, a power folding third seat, and much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1GGA53866 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1GGA53866</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2016 Ford Explorer

193,880 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12490393

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,880KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT1GGA53866

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels

The 2016 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2016 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 193,880 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. We might not think of high performance when thinking about mid-size SUV's but think again. This Ford Explorer Sport is sporty inside and out starting with the powerful EcoBoost V6 engine, sport suspension, and intelligent four-wheel drive. On the outside, you get a black grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, and 20-inch sport-styled aluminum wheels. On the inside, you get unique leather seats, SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and Sony premium audio, a power folding third seat, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT1GGA53866.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve - Sunroof - Premium Audio for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve - Sunroof - Premium Audio 31,551 KM $39,498 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Kanata, ON
2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 504,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Honda CR-V EX 282,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Ford Explorer