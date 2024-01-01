$24,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
4X2 - SUPERCAB XLT - 145 WB
2016 Ford F-150
4X2 - SUPERCAB XLT - 145 WB
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,194KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF4GFA90057
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0264B
- Mileage 129,194 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Ford F-150 sets the bar for trucks in Canada, boasting industry leading highest tow rating, biggest payload and best fuel economy in its segment. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 129,194 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF4GFA90057.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.30 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Leg Room: 851 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Max cargo capacity: 895 L
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
