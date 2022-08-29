$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
134,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176983
- Stock #: U0597A
- VIN: 3FA6P0H71GR347215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The Fusion is Ford's best midsize car ever and that's easy to see in this 2016 model. This 2016 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Designed with the environment in mind, the 2016 Ford Fusion offers an incredible amount of bang for the buck in a midsize car segment. With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the 2016 Ford Fusion is a great choice in the midsize sedan segment. It's a clear standout in one of the most competitve car segments.This sedan has 134,987 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The SE trim of this Fusion is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a CD player, and an aux jack, a backup camera, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, power windows and locks, 60/40 folding rear seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H71GR347215.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
