$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon
2016 GMC Yukon
Denali - - Tilt - Cruise
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
126,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217193
- Stock #: P0272
- VIN: 1GKS2CKJXGR403097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0272
- Mileage 126,129 KM
Vehicle Description
With its bold styling, premium materials and inspiring capability, the 2016 GMC Yukon creates a new standard in full-size utility. This 2016 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 GMC Yukon makes a powerful first impression, from its confident, aerodynamic proportions to its premium accents and refined finish, this sporty utility lives up to its looks with superior capability, comfort and towing capacity. Setting a new standard for large SUVs means engineering technology and infotainment innovations that let you stay conveniently connected and always in control. This SUV has 126,129 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Yukon Denali is the pinnicle of luxury and features many unique options not found on any other GMC Yukon. These features include Denali specific aluminum wheels, signature three-dimensional front grille, projector-beam HID headlamps and unique chrome accents. This Denali also includes a navigation system, power heated and cooled leather front seats with built in memory settings for the pedals, mirrors, seats and steering column. Safety features include lane keep assist, blind spot detection, GMC Stabilitrak, forward collision alert, IntelliBeam headlamps plus much more. If you're looking for the best, this Denali is sure to impress. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Air, Rear Air.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Keyless Start
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Quad Bucket Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Power Deployable Running Boards
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Comfort
air
rear air
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
cruise
tilt
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Blind spot sensor
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Tumble forward rear seats
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
3RD ROW
Wheel Width: 9
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Five 12V DC power outlets
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Driver's Power Seat
Rear Leg Room: 991 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 968 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Power Tilt Wheel
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.1 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,654 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,890 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,483 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Width: 2,045 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,682 L
Front Leg Room: 1,151 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,544 mm
Overall Length: 5,179 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,532 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,252 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 630 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
AM / FM / CD Player
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Vented/Cooled Seats
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Rear Park Assist front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Fold Flat Seats
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
