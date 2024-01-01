$34,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
2016 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
174,571KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2HKJXGR339334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Cocoa
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0177A
- Mileage 174,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Perforated Leather Trim!
The 2016 Yukon XL expertly blends craftsmanship and functionality into one undeniably comfortable and refined interior. This 2016 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Yukon XL is a bold and luxurious, full-sized SUV. This amazing vehicle provides room for up to nine passengers with superior towing abilities and better, more distinctive styling. Sporting an all-new look, the 2016 GMC Yukon XL delivers a slew of new technology for better efficiency, performance, comfort and utility. The unparalleled driving experience of the Yukon XL stems from its strikingly quiet cabin. In fact, there is no quieter SUV in its class!This SUV has 174,571 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. The ultimate expression of Professional Grade arrives in the form of the Yukon XL Denali. Signature Denali styling begins with its three-dimensional grille, projector-beam HID headlamps and unique chrome accents throughout the entire vehicle. This Yukon XL Denali comes with the latest in technology and the highlight features include heated and cooled leather seats with power memory adjustments, navigation that's displayed on an 8 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming audio, wireless charging, a remote vehicle starter, heads up display plus an enhanced driver alert package to ensure you and your family is safe at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Perforated Leather Trim.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Tumble forward rear seats
Memorized Settings including pedals
60-40 Third Row Seat
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Five 12V DC power outlets
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Leg Room: 876 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.4 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,402 kg
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Wheelbase: 3,302 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,654 mm
Overall height: 1,890 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Width: 2,045 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,151 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,544 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,532 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,646 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,252 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,590 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,446 L
Overall Length: 5,700 mm
Curb weight: 2,706 kg
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Rear Park Assist front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Perforated Leather Trim
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon XL