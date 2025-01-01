$16,496+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
LX - $179 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$16,496
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,116KM
VIN 2HKRM4H31GH104236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Remote Entry, Rear View Camera,
Compare at $16991 - Our Price is just $16496!
The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 122,116 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. The family friendly, well equipped CR-V includes standard features such as rearview camera, heated front seats, 160W stereo with 4 speakers, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Traction control and many others.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.44 with $1650 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
