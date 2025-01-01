Menu
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Remote Entry, Rear View Camera, 

Compare at $16991 - Our Price is just $16496! 

The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is for sale today. 

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 122,116 kms. Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our CR-Vs trim level is LX. The family friendly, well equipped CR-V includes standard features such as rearview camera, heated front seats, 160W stereo with 4 speakers, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Traction control and many others. 

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.44 with $1650 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2016 Honda CR-V

122,116 KM

Details Description

$16,496

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

LX - $179 B/W

12924509

2016 Honda CR-V

LX - $179 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$16,496

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,116KM
VIN 2HKRM4H31GH104236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Remote Entry, Rear View Camera,

Compare at $16991 - Our Price is just $16496!

The 2016 Honda CR-V excels at things that matter to families including having a huge interior, quiet cabin, superior features and great cargo capacity. This 2016 Honda CR-V is for sale today.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 122,116 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is LX. The family friendly, well equipped CR-V includes standard features such as rearview camera, heated front seats, 160W stereo with 4 speakers, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Traction control and many others.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.44 with $1650 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$16,496

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Honda CR-V