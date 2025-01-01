$13,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Fit
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Honda Fit
LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,754KM
VIN 3HGGK5H53GM108062
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0646A
- Mileage 113,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
The Honda Fit is a small hatchback that's big on fun. From the great fuel economy to the accommodating interior, there's a lot to love about the Fit. This 2016 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
You could say that the Fit is synonymous with fun. It's fun to drive, full of fun tech features, and has room for fun when you're riding with four of your friends. Plus, it's even fun to park. All those small spots will suddenly feel bigger. Add in Honda-tuned handling and this is a ride you'll want to share. Plus, with impressive fuel economy ratings and Honda's legendary safety features, the Fit has a good head on its shoulders. This hatchback has 113,754 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fit's trim level is LX. The mid-range LX is all about comfort. Features include a display audio system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a backup camera, traction control, air conditioning, cruise control, body coloured exterior trim, a rear spoiler, heated front seats, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.00 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall Width: 1,694 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,336 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,524 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Curb weight: 1,157 kg
Wheelbase: 2,530 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,308 mm
Rear Leg Room: 997 mm
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Rear Hip Room: 1,145 mm
Overall Length: 4,064 mm
HondaLink Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
2 USB ports
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Honda Fit