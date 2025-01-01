$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,734KM
VIN 5FNYF6H98GB506694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0558B
- Mileage 171,734 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tai
When it comes to three row SUVs that offer modern amenities, plenty of room for large families, and surprising efficiency, the Honda Pilot is at the top of the list, says Edmunds. This 2016 Honda Pilot is for sale today.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 171,734 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
When it comes to three row SUVs that offer modern amenities, plenty of room for large families, and surprising efficiency, the Honda Pilot is at the top of the list, says Edmunds. This 2016 Honda Pilot is for sale today.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 171,734 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - $48.45 /Wk 146,875 KM $13,079 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 PRO 10 KM $64,368 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Honda Pilot