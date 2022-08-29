$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Honda Pilot
2016 Honda Pilot
Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
142,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094630
- Stock #: P0134A
- VIN: 5FNYF6H92GB502527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,860 KM
Vehicle Description
If a stylish, useful, and trouble-free ride is what youre after, well - ladies and gentlemen, this is your Pilot speaking, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 142,860 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring. Get the most out of every adventure with the luxurious Touring trim. It comes with a premium 10 speaker surround sound system, Bluray rear entertainment system with wireless headsets, a display audio system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM, heated and ventilated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, a panoramic moonroof, a heated, leather wrapped steering wheel, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, and Honda Sensing technologies which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio/Video Remote Control
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,820 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Manual child safety locks
HondaLink
Front Hip Room: 1,501 mm
Overall Length: 4,941 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 810 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,456 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,132 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,650 kg
Overall height: 1,773 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,072 L
Curb weight: 1,978 kg
Video player with Blu-ray
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
Power Tai
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8