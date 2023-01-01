$18,999+ tax & licensing
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Accent
2016 Hyundai Accent
GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $155 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,916KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10001984
- Stock #: U0751
- VIN: KMHCU5AE6GU283737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0751
- Mileage 53,916 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!
Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage hatchback has just 53,916 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is GLS. Get the ultimate style and technology in a subcompact with this Accent GLS. It comes with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels with silver accents, automatic projector beam headlights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a USB port, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3