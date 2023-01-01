Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

53,916 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $155 B/W

GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth - $155 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

53,916KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001984
  • Stock #: U0751
  • VIN: KMHCU5AE6GU283737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!

Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage hatchback has just 53,916 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Accent's trim level is GLS. Get the ultimate style and technology in a subcompact with this Accent GLS. It comes with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels with silver accents, automatic projector beam headlights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a USB port, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

