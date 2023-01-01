$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Hyundai Accent
GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,718KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCT5AE0GU256536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,718 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage hatchback has just 77,718 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is GL. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This Hyundai Accent offers excellent fuel economy, relaxing ride quality and surprisingly generous space. This 2016 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage hatchback has just 77,718 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accent's trim level is GL. Upgrade to this Accent GL and youll be treated to a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, 60/40 split folding back seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport Tech - Navigation 128,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Low Mileage 25,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Navigation 86,204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Accent