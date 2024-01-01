$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD35LH5GU297532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L315A
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
This hatchback gives you plenty of cargo-carrying versatility, and its agreeable road manners and generous standard features make it pleasing to own. edmunds.com This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This hatchback gives you plenty of cargo-carrying versatility, and its agreeable road manners and generous standard features make it pleasing to own. edmunds.com This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power driver's seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L SE AWD - Leather Seats 120,794 KM $18,498 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL - Bluetooth 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Elantra