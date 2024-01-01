Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

This hatchback gives you plenty of cargo-carrying versatility, and its agreeable road manners and generous standard features make it pleasing to own. edmunds.com This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra GTs trim level is GLS. The GLS is a step up from the GL and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS include a panoramic sunroof, aluminum alloy wheels, 8 way power drivers seat, a proximity key with a push button ignition, fog lamps, LED side mirror turn signals and a leather steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2016 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
VIN KMHD35LH5GU297532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L315A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

2016 Hyundai Elantra