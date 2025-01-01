$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Hyundai Elantra
L+
2016 Hyundai Elantra
L+
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,455KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE2GH790930
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows
With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 143,455 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is L+. The Elantra L+ comes with new style, design and the latest in technology. Standard features includes, a 6 powerful speaker stereo system, air conditioning, power windows and door locks plus much more. To keep its passengers more secure, added features such as traction control, rear child safety locks and 6 airbags are also included in our Elantra L.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 143,455 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is L+. The Elantra L+ comes with new style, design and the latest in technology. Standard features includes, a 6 powerful speaker stereo system, air conditioning, power windows and door locks plus much more. To keep its passengers more secure, added features such as traction control, rear child safety locks and 6 airbags are also included in our Elantra L.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7 Passenger 69,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 61,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Elantra