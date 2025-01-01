Menu
With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If youre in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 143,455 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantras trim level is L+. The Elantra L+ comes with new style, design and the latest in technology. Standard features includes, a 6 powerful speaker stereo system, air conditioning, power windows and door locks plus much more. To keep its passengers more secure, added features such as traction control, rear child safety locks and 6 airbags are also included in our Elantra L.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2016 Hyundai Elantra

143,455 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
L+

L+

2016 Hyundai Elantra

L+

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,455KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE2GH790930

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,455 KM

Air Conditioning, Power Windows

With a modern design and a very affordable price tag, the 2016 Hyundai Elantra is hard to pass up. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 143,455 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is L+. The Elantra L+ comes with new style, design and the latest in technology. Standard features includes, a 6 powerful speaker stereo system, air conditioning, power windows and door locks plus much more. To keep its passengers more secure, added features such as traction control, rear child safety locks and 6 airbags are also included in our Elantra L.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Elantra