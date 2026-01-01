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2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
212,000KM
VIN KMHDH4AH5GU554784
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is ranked as one of the most reliable new cars available on the market. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
This sedan has 212,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. The GLS trim is a fine mix of premium features, packed in a refined cabin and excellent efficiency. It comes with standard options such as power sunroof, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo, rearview camera, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is ranked as one of the most reliable new cars available on the market. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
This sedan has 212,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. The GLS trim is a fine mix of premium features, packed in a refined cabin and excellent efficiency. It comes with standard options such as power sunroof, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo, rearview camera, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Elantra