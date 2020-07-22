2016 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km Rear seats: split-bench Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Display: digital/analog Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9) Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6) Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9) Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9) Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs) Exterior length: 4,300mm (169.3) Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0) Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1) Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0) Interior cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,444 L (51 cu.ft.) Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.