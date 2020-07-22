Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

135,804 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL AUTO *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL AUTO *** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 5369255
  2. 5369255
  3. 5369255
  4. 5369255
  5. 5369255
  6. 5369255
  7. 5369255
  8. 5369255
  9. 5369255
  10. 5369255
  11. 5369255
  12. 5369255
  13. 5369255
  14. 5369255
  15. 5369255
  16. 5369255
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5369255
  • Stock #: 13588A
  • VIN: KMHD25LH3GU301144

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,804KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13588A
  • Mileage 135,804 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN CANADA!!! *** GREAT PROMO FINANCE RATE AS LOW AS 2.99% ON ALL HYUNDAI ON HUNT CLUB CERTIFIED PRE OWNED INVENTORY!!! CLEAN CARPROOF AND IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. THIS BEAUTIFUL 2016 Elantra GT GL Auto IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This2016 Elantra GT GL Auto comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), , Heated Front seats, Side mirror signal indicators, Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Keyless entry with alarm, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Display: digital/analog
Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9)
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs)
Exterior length: 4,300mm (169.3)
Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0)
Interior cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,444 L (51 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

2014 Infiniti QX60 B...
 109,560 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 113,552 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 117,316 KM
$8,489 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory