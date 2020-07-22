2016 Hyundai Elantra

+ taxes & licensing
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
*** BEST PRICE IN CANADA!!! *** GREAT PROMO FINANCE RATE AS LOW AS 2.99% ON ALL HYUNDAI ON HUNT CLUB CERTIFIED PRE OWNED INVENTORY!!! CLEAN CARPROOF AND IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. THIS BEAUTIFUL 2016 Elantra GT GL Auto IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This2016 Elantra GT GL Auto comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), , Heated Front seats, Side mirror signal indicators, Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Keyless entry with alarm, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!
