The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT offers plenty of grunt under the hood and the practicality and fuel efficiency of a mild mannered city car. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This low mileage hatchback has just 42,700 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GL. The GL is a step up from the L and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GL include heated front seats, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth hands free phone system and steering wheel audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $95.34 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
53 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Streaming Audio
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Steel w/Covers
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster and front passenger seatback pocket
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, 3.27 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, antenna, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
Passenger Seat
