2016 Hyundai Elantra

$11,499 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used

L089 VIN: KMHD25LH4GU298237

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Cruise Control Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 53 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Streaming Audio Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Steel w/Covers Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster and front passenger seatback pocket Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, 3.27 Axle Ratio Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, antenna, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control Passenger Seat

