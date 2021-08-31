2016 Hyundai Elantra

$9,898 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 1 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7995585

7995585 Stock #: 14811A

14811A VIN: KMHD25LH8GU267234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14811A

Mileage 130,185 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km Rear seats: split-bench Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: XM CD-MP3 decoder Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9) Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6) Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9) Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9) Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs) Exterior length: 4,300mm (169.3) Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0) Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1) Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0) Interior cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,444 L (51 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,317kg (2,903lbs) Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.