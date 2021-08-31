Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

130,185 KM

$9,898

+ tax & licensing
$9,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT GL

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$9,898

+ taxes & licensing

130,185KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7995585
  Stock #: 14811A
  VIN: KMHD25LH8GU267234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14811A
  • Mileage 130,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Including winter tires & rims! * 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Clean Carfax * Winter tires & rims * Air Conditioning * Fog lights * Heated seat * Blue tooth * Cruise Control * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: XM
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior height: 1,470mm (57.9)
Rear legroom: 880mm (34.6)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 173hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 154 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Passenger volume: 2,718L (96.0 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.6L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs)
Exterior length: 4,300mm (169.3)
Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Front hiproom: 1,349mm (53.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,296mm (51.0)
Interior cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,444 L (51 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,317kg (2,903lbs)
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

