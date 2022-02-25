$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
58,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8431884
- Stock #: NB0603A
- VIN: KMHD25LH0GU288403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,155 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT offers plenty of grunt under the hood and the practicality and fuel efficiency of a mild mannered city car. This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This low mileage hatchback has just 58,155 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GL. The GL is a step up from the L and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GL include heated front seats, keyless entry, cruise control, Bluetooth hands free phone system and steering wheel audio controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
