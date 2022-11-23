$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS Tech - Navigation
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
52,590KM
Used
- Stock #: U0656
- VIN: KMHD35LH1GU329585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Well-equipped hatchback offers a lot of value and is beautiful in its simplicity, but is also highly functional and very user-friendly. driving.ca This 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Elantra GT brings a European touch to our Canadian line up with its sporty design, handling and driving characteristics. Muscular wheel arches provide a subtle hint of its eagerness to tackle the curviest of roads. This is a vehicle where you look for every opportunity to take the long way home, especially with the available panoramic sunroof to help soak in those weekend drives. This low mileage hatchback has just 52,590 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS Tech. The GLS Tech is a step up from the GLS and includes all of its features. Key upgrades for the GLS Tech include a 7 touchscreen navigation system and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Start
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
