2016 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 5 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9335938

9335938 Stock #: U0656

U0656 VIN: KMHD35LH1GU329585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0656

Mileage 52,590 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.