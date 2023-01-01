Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

98,824 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury - Sunroof

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10432761
  • Stock #: U0811
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3GG348525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!

Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 98,824 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Luxury. Versatility meets luxury in this Santa Fe Sport Luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

