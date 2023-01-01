$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Luxury - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
98,824KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10432761
- Stock #: U0811
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB3GG348525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 98,824 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4 Luxury. Versatility meets luxury in this Santa Fe Sport Luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
SiriusXM
