2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 8 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432761

10432761 Stock #: U0811

U0811 VIN: 5XYZUDLB3GG348525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,824 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated Steering Wheel Blind Spot Assist Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.