2016 Hyundai Sonata

22,110 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Sport Tech - Navigation - Bluetooth - $163 B/W

Location

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8163457
  • Stock #: NB0326B
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF1GH400315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, !

Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!

This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This low mileage sedan has just 22,110 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sonata's trim level is Sport Tech. Give your 2016 Hyundai Sonata the sporty look it deserves to complement its performance with the Sport Tech trim. Dual exit exhaust, sporty aluminum alloy wheels, and sport seats give this sedan a sporty look and feel. Safety tech includes blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, rear parking sensors, and a backup camera. Top it off with impressive tech like Bluetooth and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, .


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.13 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation

