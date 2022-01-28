2016 Hyundai Sonata

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 1 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8163457

8163457 Stock #: NB0326B

NB0326B VIN: 5NPE34AF1GH400315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,110 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.