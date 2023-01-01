Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

165,249 KM

Details Description Features

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

165,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162362
  • Stock #: OB0571A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48GU077728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0571A
  • Mileage 165,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 165,249 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. The Luxury is the next step up from the Premium and includes all the same features plus leather seating surfaces, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, panoramic sunroof and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

