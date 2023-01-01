$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
165,249KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10162362
- Stock #: OB0571A
- VIN: KM8J3CA48GU077728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0571A
- Mileage 165,249 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV wish list. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 165,249 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. The Luxury is the next step up from the Premium and includes all the same features plus leather seating surfaces, proximity keyless entry with push button ignition, panoramic sunroof and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
