2016 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
$19,888
- Listing ID: 10358661
- Stock #: 164081
- VIN: KM8J3CA46GU072382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Heated seat * Heated steering wheel * Blind spot * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats
Vehicle Features
