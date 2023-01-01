Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

96,955 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 10358661
  2. 10358661
  3. 10358661
  4. 10358661
  5. 10358661
  6. 10358661
  7. 10358661
  8. 10358661
  9. 10358661
  10. 10358661
  11. 10358661
  12. 10358661
  13. 10358661
  14. 10358661
  15. 10358661
  16. 10358661
  17. 10358661
  18. 10358661
  19. 10358661
  20. 10358661
  21. 10358661
  22. 10358661
  23. 10358661
  24. 10358661
  25. 10358661
  26. 10358661
  27. 10358661
  28. 10358661
  29. 10358661
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358661
  • Stock #: 164081
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46GU072382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 164081
  • Mileage 96,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Heated seat * Heated steering wheel * Blind spot * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Back up camera * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2)
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.)
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Curb weight: 1,583kg (3,490lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 10.1L/100 km
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 96,955 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,285 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 75,758 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory