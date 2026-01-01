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Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, and still deliver the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.<br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.<br> <br>This SUV has 220,382 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2016 Hyundai Tucson

220,382 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Hyundai Tucson

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14446174

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
220,382KM
VIN KM8J3CA41GU171577

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, and still deliver the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.

This SUV has 220,382 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Hyundai Tucson