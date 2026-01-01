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2016 Hyundai Tucson
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
220,382KM
VIN KM8J3CA41GU171577
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, and still deliver the value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.
This SUV has 220,382 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.
This SUV has 220,382 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Hyundai Tucson