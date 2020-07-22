2016 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Blind spot sensor Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Engine displacement: 1.6 L Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs) Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Drive type: all-wheel drive Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km Tailpipe finisher: chrome Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1 Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Wheel size: 19 Display: analog Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear collision: warning Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2) Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2) Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8) Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4) Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2) Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0) Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4) Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6) Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5) Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 9.2L/100 km Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Horsepower: 175hp @ 5,500RPM Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift Engine horsepower: 175hp @ 5,500RPM Curb weight: 1,587kg (3,499lbs) GVWR: 2,170kg (4,784lbs) Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Front tires: 245/45HR19.0 Rear tires: 245/45HR19.0

