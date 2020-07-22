Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

79,786 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

PREM 1.6T AUTO AWD ** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!**

PREM 1.6T AUTO AWD ** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!**

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  • Listing ID: 5369258
  • Stock #: 13621A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA22GU075522

79,786KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13621A
  • Mileage 79,786 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! *** GREAT PROMO FINANCE RATE AS LOW AS 2.99% ON ALL HYUNDAI ON HUNT CLUB CERTIFIED PRE OWNED INVENTORY!!! IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. THIS BEAUTIFUL 2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON PREMIUM AWD IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2016 Hyundai TUCSON AWD comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), AWD, Heated Front seats, Side mirror signal indicators, Alloy rims, Fog lights, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Keyless entry with alarm, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Blind spot sensor
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Drive type: all-wheel drive
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Display: analog
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear collision: warning
Rear headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2)
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Interior cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 9.2L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Horsepower: 175hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine horsepower: 175hp @ 5,500RPM
Curb weight: 1,587kg (3,499lbs)
GVWR: 2,170kg (4,784lbs)
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Front tires: 245/45HR19.0
Rear tires: 245/45HR19.0

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

