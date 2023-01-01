Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

65,654 KM

Details Description

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - $170 B/W - Low Mileage

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium - $170 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612142
  • Stock #: OB0274B
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47GU062170

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0274B
  • Mileage 65,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $21629 - Our Price is just $20999!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 65,654 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $169.98 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

