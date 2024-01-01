Menu
Sexy and stylish, the 2016 Hyundai Veloster becomes a different vehicle based on the angle you are look at it from. This 2016 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2016 Veloster continues to exceed expectations and redefines one of the most exciting categories in the market. Since winning AJACs 2012 Best New Design award for dynamic coupe-like style with an innovative third door, it continues to be strikingly different than any other vehicle on the road. The interior is all about connectivity with a standard 7 inch touch-screen multimedia system. Jump inside and your smart phone automatically syncs with Bluetooth so you can stream music, download your phone book and make hands-free calls while out on the open road. The bold exterior design stems from Hyundais Fluidic Sculpture design philosophy to deliver stunning features such as the newly designed hood with an even smoother finish, muscular wheel arches, distinctive rear glass hatch and the sporty dual centered chrome exhaust tips. This hatchback has 154,545 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2016 Hyundai Veloster

154,545 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster

Tech

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Tech

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,545KM
VIN KMHTC6AD7GU248074

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 154,545 KM

Sexy and stylish, the 2016 Hyundai Veloster becomes a different vehicle based on the angle you are look at it from. This 2016 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Veloster continues to exceed expectations and redefines one of the most exciting categories in the market. Since winning AJAC's 2012 Best New Design award for dynamic coupe-like style with an innovative third door, it continues to be strikingly different than any other vehicle on the road. The interior is all about connectivity with a standard 7 inch touch-screen multimedia system. Jump inside and your smart phone automatically syncs with Bluetooth so you can stream music, download your phone book and make hands-free calls while out on the open road. The bold exterior design stems from Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design philosophy to deliver stunning features such as the newly designed hood with an even smoother finish, muscular wheel arches, distinctive rear glass hatch and the sporty dual centered chrome exhaust tips. This hatchback has 154,545 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Hyundai Veloster