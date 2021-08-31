2016 Infiniti QX60

$28,488 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7995591

7995591 Stock #: 15027C

15027C VIN: 5N1AL0MMXGC523409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15027C

Mileage 80,858 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Transmission: continuously variable automatic Manual-shift auto Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission 3rd row seats: bench Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Engine location: front Front tires: 235/65TR18.0 Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine litres: 3.5 Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Engine displacement: 3.5 L 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs) Rear tires: 235/65TR18.0 Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.) Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Fuel tank capacity: 74.0L Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km Approach angle: 14 deg Departure angle: 21 deg Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 18 Primary LCD size: 7.0 CD-MP3 decoder Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Drive type: all-wheel Front shoulder room: 1,532mm (60.3) Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3) Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/100,000km Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7) Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8) Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km GVWR: 2,715kg (5,986lbs) Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20) Ground clearance (min): 165mm (6.5) Horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM 3rd row headroom: 927mm (36.5) Front hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8) Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7) 3rd row legroom: 782mm (30.8) 3rd row hiproom: 1,067mm (42.0) Exterior body width: 1,961mm (77.2) Rear hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4) Engine horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM Wheelbase: 2,901mm (114.2) Exterior length: 4,989mm (196.4) Curb weight: 2,048kg (4,515lbs) Passenger volume: 3,692L (130.4 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,159 L (76 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: power liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.