Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Infiniti QX60

80,858 KM

Details Description Features

$28,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti QX60

2016 Infiniti QX60

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti QX60

Base

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

  1. 7995591
  2. 7995591
  3. 7995591
  4. 7995591
  5. 7995591
  6. 7995591
  7. 7995591
  8. 7995591
  9. 7995591
  10. 7995591
  11. 7995591
  12. 7995591
  13. 7995591
  14. 7995591
  15. 7995591
  16. 7995591
  17. 7995591
  18. 7995591
  19. 7995591
  20. 7995591
  21. 7995591
Contact Seller

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

80,858KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7995591
  • Stock #: 15027C
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MMXGC523409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15027C
  • Mileage 80,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Clean Carfax * Navigation * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * AWD * Leather seat * Heated seat * Memory seat * Power seat * Heated steering wheel * Proximity key * Push button start * Sunroof * Bluetooth * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Bodyside mouldings
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Engine location: front
Front tires: 235/65TR18.0
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Engine torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Torque: 248 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine litres: 3.5
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Rear tires: 235/65TR18.0
Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 74.0L
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Approach angle: 14 deg
Departure angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front shoulder room: 1,532mm (60.3)
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/100,000km
Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,715kg (5,986lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 81.4mm (3.76 x 3.20)
Ground clearance (min): 165mm (6.5)
Horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM
3rd row headroom: 927mm (36.5)
Front hiproom: 1,443mm (56.8)
Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
3rd row legroom: 782mm (30.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Exterior body width: 1,961mm (77.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,417mm (55.8)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4)
Engine horsepower: 265hp @ 6,400RPM
Wheelbase: 2,901mm (114.2)
Exterior length: 4,989mm (196.4)
Curb weight: 2,048kg (4,515lbs)
Passenger volume: 3,692L (130.4 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,159 L (76 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club

2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 62,000 KM
$16,389 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 44,000 KM
$34,489 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 36,318 KM
$26,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory