2016 Jeep Cherokee

114,346 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trailhawk - Bluetooth - $178 B/W

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk - Bluetooth - $178 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,346KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028712
  • Stock #: OB0507A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW144366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $22659 - Our Price is just $21999!

According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 114,346 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, cloth seats with red stitching, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS2GW144366.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $177.84 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

