2016 Jeep Patriot

148,948 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport

2016 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,948KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB4GD626080

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Speakers: 4
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Approach angle: 26 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Torque: 165 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,075kg (4,575lbs)
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
Horsepower: 172hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 172hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 165 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.8')
Front tires: 205/70TR16.0
Rear tires: 205/70TR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 652 L (23 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 29 deg
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,514 L (53 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Display: analog
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Curb weight: 1,480kg (3,263lbs)
Exterior length: 4,415mm (173.8)
Exterior body width: 1,758mm (69.2)
Exterior height: 1,697mm (66.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Front legroom: 1,031mm (40.6)
Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front hiproom: 1,328mm (52.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,295mm (51.0)
Wheelbase: 2,634mm (103.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,384mm (54.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2016 Jeep Patriot