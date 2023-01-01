$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
2016 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,948KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4NJRAB4GD626080
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,948 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Engine litres: 2.4
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Speakers: 4
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Approach angle: 26 deg
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Torque: 165 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,075kg (4,575lbs)
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
Horsepower: 172hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 172hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 165 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.8')
Front tires: 205/70TR16.0
Rear tires: 205/70TR16.0
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 652 L (23 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 29 deg
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,514 L (53 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Display: analog
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Curb weight: 1,480kg (3,263lbs)
Exterior length: 4,415mm (173.8)
Exterior body width: 1,758mm (69.2)
Exterior height: 1,697mm (66.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Front legroom: 1,031mm (40.6)
Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front hiproom: 1,328mm (52.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,295mm (51.0)
Wheelbase: 2,634mm (103.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,384mm (54.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT 5DR HB AUTO GLS 171,429 KM $9,000 + tax & lic
2018 Acura ILX Premium Sedan 94,000 KM $22,440 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD 107,212 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kia on Hunt Club
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Call Dealer
613-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club
613-688-6000
2016 Jeep Patriot