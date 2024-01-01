Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999! <br> <br> Theres plenty of curb appeal in the 2016 Kia Forte - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2016 Kia Forte is a great choice if youre looking for a comfortable, feature-filled sporty vehicle. The soft to touch dash is an example of the overall quality of materials youll find inside this sporty compact car. The Forte has an upscale exterior design thanks for it sleek front grille, smooth profile character lines down the side and a clever use of LED headlight accents. This sedan has 90,775 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$146.41</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Kia Forte

90,775 KM

Details Description

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Forte

- $147 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

- $147 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,775KM
Used
VIN KNAFZ4A87G5530665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!

There's plenty of curb appeal in the 2016 Kia Forte - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Kia Forte is a great choice if you're looking for a comfortable, feature-filled sporty vehicle. The soft to touch dash is an example of the overall quality of materials you'll find inside this sporty compact car. The Forte has an upscale exterior design thanks for it sleek front grille, smooth profile character lines down the side and a clever use of LED headlight accents. This sedan has 90,775 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 113,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 57,578 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Heated Seats - $131 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Heated Seats - $131 B/W 0 $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte