2016 Kia Forte
- $147 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,775KM
Used
VIN KNAFZ4A87G5530665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!
There's plenty of curb appeal in the 2016 Kia Forte - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Kia Forte is a great choice if you're looking for a comfortable, feature-filled sporty vehicle. The soft to touch dash is an example of the overall quality of materials you'll find inside this sporty compact car. The Forte has an upscale exterior design thanks for it sleek front grille, smooth profile character lines down the side and a clever use of LED headlight accents. This sedan has 90,775 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
