Menu
Account
Sign In
Offering a spacious interior that adapts to your needs the 2016 Sorento adapts to any lifestyle. This 2016 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, its the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 213,347 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2016 Kia Sorento

213,347 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,347KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA59GG056127

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0278A
  • Mileage 213,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering a spacious interior that adapts to your needs the 2016 Sorento adapts to any lifestyle. This 2016 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 213,347 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 174,571 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential - Heated Seats 72,797 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Ultimate for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA Ultimate 96,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento