2016 Kia Soul

EX - $110 B/W

2016 Kia Soul

EX - $110 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

  2. 4569084
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,512KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4569084
  • Stock #: U0425
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56G7236861
Exterior Colour
Titanium Metallic
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

The Soul's eye-catching exterior now has an interior to match. From luxurious soft-touch materials throughout to tailored headrests and LED mood lighting, the Soul's richly appointed interior stands out from the crowd. This 2016 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With the 2016 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the new Soul as well. The stronger overall structure of the Soul has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) as a Top Safety Pick, plus a federal 5-star overall safety rating.This wagon has 76,512 kms. It's titanium metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Soul's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Soul EX for some nice extra features and a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free technology, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and six-speaker audio, steering wheel audio control, air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $109.99 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

