$24,999+ tax & licensing
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2016 Lincoln MKX
2016 Lincoln MKX
Reserve - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats - $202 B/W
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
98,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9718147
- Stock #: OB0284A
- VIN: 2LMTJ8LR7GBL26762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999!
This Lincoln MKX pairs stylish sheetmetal with high levels of standard features to help set it apart from the crossover crowd, says Car and Driver. This 2016 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2016 Lincoln MKX is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. It handles well, is very spacious, and leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 98,501 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Move forward in the 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve with premium leather trim to create a sophisticated environment. Heated and cooled front bucket seats feature 10-way power adjustment and lumbar support with memory settings. Other amenities on the Reserve include voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and doors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and SYNC 3. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMTJ8LR7GBL26762.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.41 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
72 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
Sync
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
