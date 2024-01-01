$17,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,665KM
VIN JM1DKBC74G0115078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0453
- Mileage 74,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Stylish, nimble, competent, and well equipped. This Mazda CX-3 is a standout among subcompact SUV's. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. This low mileage SUV has just 74,665 kms. It's jet black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS. Premium comfort is the focus of this Mazda CX-3 GS with heated front seats to keep you warm in winter. Heated door mirrors clear off ice for improved visibility and come with turn signal indicators. Also standard on this trim are features you're sure to appreciate like rain-sensing front wipers, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth, and illuminated entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leatherette dash trim
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,528 L
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Curb weight: 1,275 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Gross vehicle weight: 1,742 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2016 Mazda CX-3