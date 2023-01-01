Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

95,548 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control - $131 B/W

Location

95,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10105617
  • Stock #: OB0548A
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE0G0625742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $16479 - Our Price is just $15999!

With a continuous improvement on their range, Mazda have once again created a beautiful crossover SUV that is the CX-5. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 95,548 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our CX-5's trim level is GX. Our GX trim is the entry point into the CX-5 model but it still has a bunch of great features. The GX model offers air conditioning, power windows, power locks, proximity keyless entry, steering wheel controls and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

