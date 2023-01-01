2016 Mazda CX-5

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 5 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10105617

10105617 Stock #: OB0548A

OB0548A VIN: JM3KE2BE0G0625742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0548A

Mileage 95,548 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.