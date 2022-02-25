Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

148,462 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT - Navigation - Leather Seats - $163 B/W

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT - Navigation - Leather Seats - $163 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,462KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8364834
  • Stock #: L134A
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY1G0883433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,462 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!

Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!

While strikingly beautiful on the outside, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 shows its beauty once you hit the start engine button. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 148,462 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.13 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Navigation
Premium Sound Package

