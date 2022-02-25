2016 Mazda CX-5

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 4 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8364834

8364834 Stock #: L134A

L134A VIN: JM3KE4DY1G0883433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,462 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.