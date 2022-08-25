Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

56,506 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS (A6)

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS (A6)

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,506KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9006934
  Stock #: 65581
  VIN: JM3KE4CY3G0765594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65581
  • Mileage 56,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com This is a Meticulously Maintained Previous Daily Rental! Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Manual driver lumbar support
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5)
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front headroom: 990mm (39.0)
Curb weight: 1,629kg (3,591lbs)
Exterior height: 1,670mm (65.7)
Horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
GVWR: 2,058kg (4,537lbs)
Exterior length: 4,555mm (179.3)
Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,363mm (53.7)
Interior cargo volume: 966 L (34 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,852 L (65 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

