2016 Mazda CX-5

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 5 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9006934

9006934 Stock #: 65581

65581 VIN: JM3KE4CY3G0765594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,506 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4') Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.) Manual driver lumbar support PREMIUM CLOTH Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: push button start only Rear collision: warning Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Drive type: all-wheel Blind spot: warning Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0) Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2) Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Front shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5) Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4) Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3) Front headroom: 990mm (39.0) Curb weight: 1,629kg (3,591lbs) Exterior height: 1,670mm (65.7) Horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 5,700RPM Torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine torque: 185 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM GVWR: 2,058kg (4,537lbs) Exterior length: 4,555mm (179.3) Rear legroom: 997mm (39.3) Rear hiproom: 1,363mm (53.7) Interior cargo volume: 966 L (34 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,852 L (65 cu.ft.) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Seat Upholstery: premium cloth Engine litres: 2.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.