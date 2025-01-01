$18,498+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Navigation - Sunroof
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$18,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,930KM
VIN JM1BM1M38G1290662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Flash Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0538
- Mileage 68,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Head-Up Display, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Cutting edge technology, head-turning design and outstanding fuel economy prove that more than ever before, passion and performance are in Mazda3's blood. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This low mileage hatchback has just 68,930 kms. It's titanium flash mica in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Our GT trim is the top of the line for the Mazda3 lineup. In addition to the GS features, the GT model adds the powerful SKYACTIV-G motor, voice activated navigation, proximity key, heads up display advanced keyless entry and a power sunroof. The exterior is easily recognizable with the trunk deck spoiler, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lights, Bi-Xenon HID headlights and LED brake lamps. One very cool car! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Head-up Display, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.04 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Express open glass sunroof
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm
Overall Length: 4,460 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Front Head Room: 956 mm
Curb weight: 1,384 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mazda Connect
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$18,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2016 Mazda MAZDA3